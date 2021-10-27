Olivia Rodrigo discussed songwriting and meeting Alanis Morissette while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel, on Tuesday, mentioned how the singer's songs have been listened to over a billion times on Spotify and asked Rodrigo if she was a happy person due to the content of her debut album Sour.

"I think you can be a happy person and still be upset sometimes. I think songwriting is a great medium to express emotions like that, that you know aren't really fun to talk about," Rodrigo said.

"It's kind of this nice therapeutic way to talk about feelings that are uncomfortable," she continued.

Rodrigo appears on the new cover of Rolling Stone with Morissette and said that Morissette is one of her role models.

"I look up to her so much and I just think she's the coolest person and the most amazing songwriter and it was such an honor to meet her," Rodrigo said.

"She gave me dating advice too, which I think is so cool. To get dating advice from Alanis Morissette, like that's pretty iconic," she continued.