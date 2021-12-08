The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Wednesday its Gold & Platinum Class of 2021, which includes 43 artists -- including Olivia Rodrigo.

The roster contains all the acts that have achieved gold or platinum status for the very first time in 2021.

Gold status is achieved for a song or album once it reaches combined sales or streams of 500,000. Platinum status is for one million with multi-platinum status equaling two million or higher.

Rodrigo's songs "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," "Deja Vu," "Brutal," "Favorite Crime," "Happier" and "Traitor" all reached platinum or multi-platinum status.

Pooh Shiesty also reached platinum or multi-platinum status with his songs "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk and "Monday to Sunday" featuring Lil Baby and BIG30.

Here is the full list of the RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021

347aidan

42 Dugg

Alexander 23

BeatKing

BIA

Big Scarr

BIG30

Capella Grey

Carolesdaughter

CJ

Coi Leray

Corpse

Curtis Waters

Dusty Locane

Elvie Shane

Erica Banks

Forest Blakk

Foushee

Fredo Bang

Hotboii

Jackboy

Jelly Roll

Joel Corry

Joseph Black

jxdn

Kevo Muney

Lil Eazzyy

Lily Rose

Mooski

Morray

Nardo Wick

Nathan Evans

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

Ritt Momney

Royal & the Serpent

Sada Baby

Salem Ilese

Sara Kays

SpotemGottem

Tai Verdes

Toosii

Zoe Wees