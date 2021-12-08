The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Wednesday its Gold & Platinum Class of 2021, which includes 43 artists -- including Olivia Rodrigo.The roster contains all the acts that have achieved gold or platinum status for the very first time in 2021.Gold status is achieved for a song or album once it reaches combined sales or streams of 500,000. Platinum status is for one million with multi-platinum status equaling two million or higher.Rodrigo's songs "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," "Deja Vu," "Brutal," "Favorite Crime," "Happier" and "Traitor" all reached platinum or multi-platinum status.Pooh Shiesty also reached platinum or multi-platinum status with his songs "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk and "Monday to Sunday" featuring Lil Baby and BIG30.Here is the full list of the RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021347aidan42 DuggAlexander 23BeatKingBIABig ScarrBIG30Capella GreyCarolesdaughterCJCoi LerayCorpseCurtis WatersDusty LocaneElvie ShaneErica BanksForest BlakkFousheeFredo BangHotboiiJackboyJelly RollJoel CorryJoseph BlackjxdnKevo MuneyLil EazzyyLily RoseMooskiMorrayNardo WickNathan EvansOlivia RodrigoPooh ShiestyRitt MomneyRoyal & the SerpentSada BabySalem IleseSara KaysSpotemGottemTai VerdesToosiiZoe Wees