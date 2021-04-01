Olivia Rodrigo says her new song "Deja Vu" explores the "complex feelings" after a split.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song on Thursday.

In "Deja Vu," Rodrigo sings about special memories with an ex, who is now doing the same things with a new partner.

"Car rides to Malibu / Strawberry ice cream, one spoon for two / And trading jackets / Laughing 'about how small it looks on you," Rodrigo sings.

"So when you gonna tell her / That we did that too? She thinks it's special / But it's all re-used," she later adds.

Rodrigo also sings about her similarities to her ex's new partner.

"Do you call her, almost say my name / 'Cause let's be honest, we kind of do sound the same / Another actress / I hate to think that I was just your type," she sings.

Rodrigo told Variety that "Deja Vu" explores the feelings after a split.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends," she said. "I started writing and recording 'Deja Vu' last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout."

Rodrigo also told Rolling Stone that she thought deja vu would make a good metaphor.

"Sometimes when you break up with someone and watch them live the life they lived [with you] with another partner, that can be really frustrating. I think that's a universal, relatable thing that happens," she said.

"Deja Vu" is Rodrigo's first song since her hit single "Drivers License." Many believe "Drivers License" addresses Rodrigo's split from her ex-boyfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, who was subsequently linked to Sabrina Carpenter.

Both "Deja Vu" and "Drivers License" appear on Rodrigo's forthcoming debut album, slated for release May 21.