Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 have joined the lineup for Britain's famed Glastonbury musical festival.

"The 1975 finally bring their incendiary show back to Worthy Farm to headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday, while Olivia Rodrigo will close out the Festival on the Sunday night -- headlining the Pyramid for her first appearance at Glastonbury since her memorable Other Stage set in 2022," the concert series' website said Thursday.

The festival is to run June 25-29 at Worthy Farm in Pilton.

Other acts confirmed to perform include Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, Neil Young, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Rod Stewart, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Snow Patrol and dozens of others.