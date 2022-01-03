Olivia Munn is celebrating the arrival of 2022 with her infant son Malcolm Hiá»‡p Mulaney in a new photo that was uploaded to Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Happy New Year," the actress captioned the post on Sunday. The photo features Munn laying down on a bed with Malcolm.

The newborn, who Munn shares with comedian John Mulaney, has his mouth open and is looking at his mother while she holds his hand.

Munn, 41, gave birth in November and released the first photo of Malcolm in December.

Munn and John Mulaney, 39, started dating Spring 2021 after the comedian went to rehab for drug addition. John Mulaney was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler for six years with the divorce being finalized in July.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," John Mulaney said about Munn and going to rehab in September while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers

"You guys saved me from drugs and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself," he continued.