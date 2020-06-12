Olivia Munn will star in a new sci-fi action film.

Variety reported Friday that the 39-year-old actress will have a leading role in Replay, written and directed by Jimmy Loweree (Absence).

Munn will also produce the film alongside Ethan Erwin and Hal Sadoff of Dark Castle Entertainment. The movie is in pre-production.

In Replay, Munn plays a woman whose husband is kidnapped and murdered. The character comes up with a desperate plan to change the past and save him.

Deadline said Replay will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Marche by The Exchange.

"We are very excited to announce Olivia Munn 's attachment to Replay. She not only is a wonderful actress, but also well known to our buyers which will help make this strong genre project very popular during the market," The Exchange CEO Brian O'Shea said.

"Audiences are going to witness the birth of the next great action star with Olivia Munn in this film," Erwin added. "And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an incredible young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie is going to blow people away."

Munn is known for playing Sloan Sabbith on the HBO series The Newsroom. She also starred in the films X-Men: Apocalypse, The Predator and Love, Wedding, Repeat.