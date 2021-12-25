Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney shared a photo of their infant son for the first time this weekend.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiá»‡p Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned Friday's photo of her first child wearing a light blue hat and snoozing in a fluffy white blanket.

"Meet Malcolm Hiá»‡p Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet.I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays," Mulaney wrote in his own Christmas Eve post.

Mulaney announced the news that he and Munn were expecting a baby on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September.

People.com said the child was born Nov. 24.

Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, started dating last spring after the comedian went to rehab for drug addiction.

His divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years, was finalized in July.