Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher have signed up for roles in the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Set to debut this summer, the first season of AMC's new show will include six standalone stories set in The Walking Dead universe. It is expected to feature both well-known and new characters who are facing the zombie apocalypse in the 21st century United States.

"Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us," executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement Friday.

Showrunner Channing Powell added: "Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast -- Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan... We've been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way."

Previously announced cast members for the spinoff include Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell.