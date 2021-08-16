Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy were crowned the winners of Love Island Season 3 on CBS.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada came in second during the Season 3 finale on Sunday followed by Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg in third and Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch in fourth.

Gandy decided to split the $100,000 prize money with Kaiser.

The couple was shocked after being declared the winners by host Arielle Vandenberg and were embraced by the other contestants.

Love Island is based on the British reality dating series Love Island UK. The show follows a group of singles who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated from a villa.

Season 3 took place in Hawaii. Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were declared the winners for Season 2.