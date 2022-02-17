FX and BBC's Great Expectations series will feature Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman.

Great Expectations is based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same name. The adaptation hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Great Expectations tells the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Whitehead will play Pip, with Colman to portray Miss Havisham.

Knight will write and executive produce the series with Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi.

Knight previously adapted Dickens' book A Christmas Carol as a BBC limited series.

Colman's recent TV projects include The Crown and Landscapers. Whitehead is known for starring in the film Dunkirk and the interactive movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.