Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson of Netflix's The Crown appeared on The Late Show to discuss the series and their experience meeting the real royal family.

"The palace, what was hilarious, it turns out everything we've done in The Crown was toned down compared to as it is in the actual palace," Colman, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II , said about her trip to Buckingham Palace where she met Princess Ann.

Anderson, who portrays Margaret Thatcher, said she has met Queen Elizabeth II multiple times and that her majesty has an aide who whispers to her who she's about to meet.

"You're not meant to speak before you're spoken to, you know it can be a little bit awkward. She may ask you questions about yourself or how you're enjoying the thing that she's just been told that you do," Anderson said.

The pair also discussed portraying historical figures on The Crown and if the roles helped them see a more human side of Queen Elizabeth II and Thatcher.

"She seems like a sweet woman who has made a vow to do this job and is doing it very well to the best of her abilities and considering she was never meant to do it, I think she's pretty bloody marvelous at it," Colman said about Queen Elizabeth II

"Thatcher, on the other hand is as iron as she seems, I think," Anderson said before noting that The Crown is good at showcasing three-dimensional characters that have different sides to them.

The Crown Season 4 is coming to Netflix on Nov. 15.