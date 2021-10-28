HBO released the trailer for its limited series Landscapers Thursday. Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Emmy nominee David Thewlis star in the show, based on a true story.

Colman and Thewlis play Susan and Chris Edwards. The trailer shows their courtship before transitioning into crime.

Two dead bodies are found in the Edwards' backyard. Susan is the subject of a police interrogation.

Susan answers questions with "no comment" until her lawyer allows her to cooperate. The trailer also shows Susan and Chris in court, in black and white footage, where prosecutors recommend charging with murder instead of manslaughter.

Kate O' Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson, David Hayman, Felicity Montagu and Daniel Rigby also star. Ed Sinclair created and wrote Landscapers. Will Sharpe directs.

Colman is also an executive producer, with Ed Sinclair for their South of the River Productions.

Landscapers is four episodes. The first premieres Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. and the subsequent three premiere each Monday at the same time. Landscapers will also stream on HBO Max.