Actress Olga Kurylenko has announced on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now," Kurylenko said on Sunday alongside a photo of a balcony.

"Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she continued.

Kurylenko is the latest Hollywood star to contract the virus following Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson who recently announced they tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.

Kurylenko is best known for starring in James Bond film Quantum of Solace, sci-fi epic Oblivion opposite Tom Cruise, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Seven Psychopaths, Hitman and more.

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Sunday that events and gatherings of over 50 people scheduled for the next eight weeks be canceled.