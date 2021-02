M. Night Shyamalan follows a family aging at an alarming rate in the new teaser trailer for his upcoming thriller, Old.

A family on vacation relaxes on a secluded beach until everyone starts to age within hours in the clip released on Sunday. The teaser aired during Super Bowl LV.

A six-year-old is suddenly a teenager and another young girl wakes up to being older and pregnant. Fear sets in as everyone on the beach tries to figure out what is happening.

Gael Garci­a, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Thomasin McKenzie star.

Shyamalan wrote, directed and produced Old, which is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

Old is coming to theaters on July 23.