Old Dominion released on Monday a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of their "Some People Do" music video.

The clip further explores the life and career of celebrity men's groomer Jason Schneidman who inspired the original music video.

Schneidman was able to overcome an addiction to drugs and now provides haircuts for the homeless in Los Angeles.

The barber also helps those who are battling addiction issues and funds scholarships to rehab centers.

Old Dominion is featured meeting with Schneidman and helping him provide haircuts to the homeless while at Venice Beach. The band and Schneidman also handed out pizza and clothes.

"Some People Do" appears on Old Dominion's self-titled, third studio album that was released in October.