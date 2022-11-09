Old Dominion, Cody Johnson, Jenee Fleenor and the Brothers Osborne were among the winners at the Country Music Awards gala Wednesday night in Nashville.

Old Dominion won the prize for Vocal Group of the Year and Johnson earned the accolade for Single of the Year for "Till You Can't."

Earlier in the day, Johnson won the Video of the Year title for the same song. The Musical Event of the Year was bestowed upon Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde for "Never Wanted to be that Girl" hours before the broadcast, too.

Fiddle player Fleenor was named Musician of the Year Wednesday evening, while the Brothers Osborne were declared Vocal Duo of the Year and songwriters Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins shared the award for Song of the Year for "Buy Dirt."

Country music star Luke Bryan and retired football star Peyton Manning are co-hosting the event, which is airing on ABC.

The artists performed a medley of several of Lynn's hits, including "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)," "Don't Come Home a-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind,)" "You're Lookin' at Country" and "Coal Miner's Daughter."