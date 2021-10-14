Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Olaf Presents.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series of animated shorts Thursday.

Olaf Presents features the return of Josh Gad as the voice of the Frozen character Olaf.

Each episode will see Olaf recreate favorite Disney stories, including The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

"The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales," an official description reads.

Disney+ also shared a poster for the new series.

Olaf Presents will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+ Day, which will feature new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

Gad voiced Olaf in Frozen (2013) and its sequel, Frozen II (2019). He reprised the role in the holiday special Olaf's Frozen Adventure and the Disney+ short film Once Upon a Snowman, released in October 2020.