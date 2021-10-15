An Oklahoma gardener is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for an unusual resident of her garden: an okra plant that measures more than 13 feet high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Linda Compton, of Claremore, said she planted the okra using normal seeds from Walmart and hasn't used any special fertilizer or chemicals on the plant.

Compton told KJRH-TV her plants "love the Claremore dirt, lots of water, and one other thing -- they like my music."

The gardener said she found out the Guinness World Record for tallest okra plant stands at 10 feet, 5 inches, and her plant already has surpassed 13 feet, 6 inches -- and it's still growing.

Compton said she has reached out to the record-keeping organization about getting her okra plant recognized.