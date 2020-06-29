Orange is the New Black alum Taylor Schilling is coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community.

The 35-year-old actress confirmed Sunday on Instagram Stories that she's dating musician and visual artist Emily Ritz.

Schilling re-posted a photo that Ritz shared on Instagram Stories that shows the couple embracing on a hike.

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @taylorschilling. Happy Pride!" Ritz captioned the post, adding a rainbow and heart emojis.

Taylor Schilling, who played Piper Chapman on "Orange is the New Black," confirmed she's dating Emily Ritz. Photo by lumpland via taylorschilling/Instagram Stories

Schilling later paid tribute to Black transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson on Instagram.

"Here because of women like you. Happy Pride my friends #happypride #marshapjohnson #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #loveislove," she wrote.

Just Jared said Schilling and Ritz met through mutual friends and developed a romance in late 2019.

Actress Nikki Blonsky , who played Tracy Turnblad in the Hairspray remake, also came out as gay on Sunday.

Schilling played Piper Chapman on Orange is the New Black, which ended in July 2019 after seven seasons on Netflix. Her former co-star Laverne Cox discussed race and LGBTQ issues on Watch What Happens Live last week.