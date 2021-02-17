An Ohio family said they feel like they have a piece of a late family member back after his class ring was returned to them 20 years after being lost.

Jed Worline, of Continental, said his brother, Josh, lost his Continental High School class of 1999 ring while working near Forest, Ohio, in 2000.

Josh Worline died in 2005 after suffering an epileptic episode, and family members said they did not think anymore about his lost ring until a former classmate reached out to Jed late last year to pass on the contact information for a man named Harry Payton.

Payton, of Upper Sandusky, said he was using his metal detector at a park in Forest when he came across a class ring with a Pirate logo on it. He did research online and determined it likely belonged to a Continental High School graduate.

Payton reached out to the administrator of a Class of 1999 page on Facebook and learned the identity of the ring's owner, as well as the story of his death.

"It made perfect sense, because Josh was in that part of the state for work when he lost it," Jed Worline told The Crescent-News. "That happened in 2000, so the ring had been lost for more than 20 years.

"I reached out to Harry. ... I'm not an emotional person, but that tugged on my heart strings and it brought back so many memories of my brother."

Jed Worline gave the ring to his mother, Etta Worline.

"I was in shock when I realized whose ring it was," Etta Worline said. "The man who found the ring gave a part of Josh back to me. It's hard for me to explain it, but it felt right after all that time."

