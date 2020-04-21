An Ohio brewery is inviting beverage fans of all ages to participate in a record attempt for the world's largest virtual toast.

The Jolly Scholar in Cleveland said people can participate from their own homes during the coronavirus lockdown by going to the brewery's Facebook page at 7 p.m. May 1.

The brewery is planning to go live with a video starring Les "The Beer Guy" Flake, a popular beer vendor at Cleveland Indians games, and Flake will lead the toast after an introduction.

Jolly Scholar owner Matt Vann said people of all ages are invited to participate.

"People can be involved with bottled water, juice, whatever," Vann told Cleveland.com.

Participants are encouraged to film themselves during the toast so the evidence can be submitted to website RecordSetter.com, which will then issue certificates to the participants.