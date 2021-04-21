South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is gearing up to release its new EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars shared a teaser schedule for the mini album, titled Dear OhMyGirl, on Wednesday.

The group will release a first track film for Dear OhMyGirl on Sunday and plans to share several other track films and teaser photos for the EP.

In addition, Oh My Girl will release lyric, song and dance previews for the title track, "Dun Dun Dance." The group will release the "Dun Dun Dance" dance preview May 9.

Oh My Girl announced Dear OhMyGirl and the title of "Dun Dun Dance" in a tweet Sunday.

The group will release Dear OhMyGirl and the "Dun Dun Dance" music video May 10. The EP will mark the group's first release since the mini album Nonstop in April 2020.

Oh My Girl consists of Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. The group made its debut in 2015.