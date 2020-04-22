South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is giving fans a preview of its new EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Wednesday for their forthcoming EP, Nonstop.

The video features clips of the title track, "Nonstop," and four other songs: "Dolphin," "Flower Tea," "Neon" and "Krystal."

Oh My Girl will release Nonstop on Monday.

Oh My Girl shared "Dance Player version" concept teasers for the EP Tuesday. The photos show the group's members wearing matching white outfits.

Oh My Girl released Fall in Love, a reissue of its Korean album The Fifth Season, in August, and its third Japanese album, Eternally, in January. The group is known for the singles "Liar Liar," "Windy Day," "Listen to My Word (A-ing)" and "The Fifth Season (SSFWL)."

Oh My Girl consists of Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin.