South Korean singer Hyojung is back with new music.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Oh My Girl, released a single and music video for the song "Lead the Way" on Friday.

"Lead the Way" appears on the soundtrack for the new animated Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon. The song's video features footage from the movie interspersed with scenes of Hyojung singing.

Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada and features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong. The film follows the titular Raya (Tran), a warrior princess, and Sisu (Awkwafina), a water dragon, as they try and unite the fictional world of Kumandra.

The film's cast and crew discussed in a recent interview how they recorded the movie at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're all sort of isolated," Tran said. "All the chemistry that these incredible characters have, I think that says a lot about just the expertise of Disney animation."

Awkwafina previously said in an interview with Good Morning America that the film is about unity and trust.

Raya and the Last Dragon opened in theaters and premiered on Disney+ on Friday.

Hyojung and Oh My Girl last released the EP Nonstop in April 2020.