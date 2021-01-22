Office Ladies won the coveted Podcast of the Year award and Best Ad Read Podcast. The show, which features Fischer and Kinsey breaking down each episode of The Office, led all contenders with four nominations.
Gwen Stefani was on hand to present the new Seneca Women Podcast Award to spoken word poet, performer and host Amena Brown of HER with Amena Brown fame. The award honors women who are using their voice to amplify the voices of other women.
Hillary Clinton presented the Icon Audible Pioneer Award to Neil Drumming, Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder from Serial Productions.
Questlove presented the Icon Social Impact Award to Baratunde Thurston and Tenderfoot TV co-founders Donald Albright and Payne Lindsey presented the Icon Innovator Award to QCODE.
Laverne Cox, Charlamagne Tha God, Adam Devine, Jill Scott, Aaron Mahnke, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers from Las Culturistas, Dan Patrick, Holly Frey, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, Kyle Newacheck, Nikki Glasser, Obamas Other Daughters, Roy Wood Jr. and Will Ferrell who opened the virtual ceremony with a comedic speech, also made guest appearances.
Winners from the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards
Best Crime Podcast
