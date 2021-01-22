Office Ladies from Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey won big at the third annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Office Ladies won the coveted Podcast of the Year award and Best Ad Read Podcast. The show, which features Fischer and Kinsey breaking down each episode of The Office, led all contenders with four nominations.

Gwen Stefani was on hand to present the new Seneca Women Podcast Award to spoken word poet, performer and host Amena Brown of HER with Amena Brown fame. The award honors women who are using their voice to amplify the voices of other women.

Hillary Clinton presented the Icon Audible Pioneer Award to Neil Drumming, Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder from Serial Productions.

Questlove presented the Icon Social Impact Award to Baratunde Thurston and Tenderfoot TV co-founders Donald Albright and Payne Lindsey presented the Icon Innovator Award to QCODE.

Jill Scott , Aaron Mahnke, Anders Holm , Blake Anderson, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers from Las Culturistas, Dan Patrick, Holly Frey, Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant, Kyle Newacheck, Nikki Glasser, Obamas Other Daughters, Roy Wood Jr. and Will Ferrell who opened the virtual ceremony with a comedic speech, also made guest appearances.

Winners from the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Best Crime Podcast

Crime Junkie

Best Pop Culture Podcast

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Best Music Podcast

Dolly Parton's America

Best News Podcast

Pod Save America

Best Sports Podcast

All The Smoke

Best Comedy Podcast

The Read

Best Political Podcast

NPR Politics

Best Branded Podcast

Humans Growing Stuff

Best Kids & Family Podcast

Wow In The World

Best Food Podcast

Home Cooking

Best Fiction Podcast

Blood Ties

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast

Articles of Interest

Best Overall Host - Female

Nicole Byer for Why Don't You Date Me

Best Overall Host - Male

Conan O'Brien for Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

Best Business & Finance Podcast

Pivot

Best Green Podcast

How To Save A Planet

Best Travel Podcast

Travel with Rick Steves

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast

Elevation with Steven Furtick

Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast

Unlocking Us with Brene Brown

Best TV & Film Podcast

You Must Remember This?

Best Spanish-Language Podcast

Leyendas Legendarias

Best Science Podcast

Radiolab

Best Technology Podcast

Rabbit Hole

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast

Therapy For Black Girls

Best History Podcast

Revisionist History