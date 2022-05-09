Odette Annable and Dave Annable have another baby on the way.

The 36-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor are expecting their second child following multiple pregnancy losses.

Odette Annable shared the news Sunday on Mother's Day. The actress posted a video on Instagram that shows herself and Dave Annable surprising their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae, with the baby news.

"It's been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn't be more grateful. A new chapter begins. A very special Mother's Day indeed," Odette Annable captioned the post.

Actresses Alanna Masterson, Jenna Dewan and Rumer Willis were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Omg. I'm sobbing. I love you 4 so much!!!!!" Masterson wrote.

"Omgggg stawwwwwwppppppp this is the sweetest reveal ever!!!! Love love love," Dewan added.

"This is the sweetest thing ever congratulations you guys," Willis said.

Odette Annable and Dave Annable married in October 2010 and welcomed their daughter in 2015. The couple separated in 2019 but confirmed in August 2020 that they were back together.

Odette Annable announced in June 2021 that she experienced a third pregnancy loss.

"After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly," she said at the time. "There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us."

Odette Annable is known for playing Dr. Jessica Adams on House and Samantha Arias, aka Reign, on Supergirl. Dave Annable portrayed Justin Walker on Brothers & Sisters.