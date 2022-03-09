Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first teaser trailer for Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan has retreated to the desert planet of Tatooine and lives in hiding following the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in the clip released on Wednesday.

Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker and has to evade the Empire, who has sent The Grand Inquisitor after him.

"The fight is done. We lost. Stay hidden," the Jedi Master says.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a limited series coming to Disney+ on May 25.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.