Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first teaser trailer for Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.Obi-Wan has retreated to the desert planet of Tatooine and lives in hiding following the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in the clip released on Wednesday.Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker and has to evade the Empire, who has sent The Grand Inquisitor after him."The fight is done. We lost. Stay hidden," the Jedi Master says.Obi-Wan Kenobi is a limited series coming to Disney+ on May 25.Co-stars include Hayden Christensen returning to the role of Darth Vader, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton returning as Luke Skywalker's uncle Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.