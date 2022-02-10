The next Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25.

The live-action series take places 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005), which showed Anakin turn to the Dark Side and become the Sith lord Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. The pair previously played the characters in the aforementioned trilogy of films.

The show's ensemble includes Maya Erskine, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Disney+ is also the home of the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.