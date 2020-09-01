NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo and WWE have agreed to part ways, the company and Ranallo have confirmed.

"Mauro's passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," WWE said in a statement Monday.

Ranallo explained his departure further on his Facebook page, stating that he wants to focus on other projects and the well-being of his mother.

"I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself," Ranallo said.

Ranallo joined the SmackDown commentary desk in 2016 before he moved to WWE's NXT brand in June 2017. He is best known for using pop culture references while calling matches and for his signature catchphrase, "Mamma Mia!"

Ranallo is a veteran combat sports analyst who has also commentated for Showtime's Championship Boxing.