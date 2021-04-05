Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of its reality competition series The Circle on Monday. The new contestants include Chloe Veitch from the dating series Too Hot to Handle and a surprise appearance from Lance Bass.

The 22-year-old Essex, United Kingdom, native Veitch joins 27-year-old Bryant, 28-year-old Courtney and 25-year-old Savannah from California, 58-year-old Lee and 34-year-old Terelisha from Texas, 20-year-old Jack from Connecticut and 32-year-old Deleesa from New York. Michelle Buteau returns to host.

In The Circle, contestants live in private apartments and create social media profiles to become the most popular. The new season shows Savannah dictating emojis for a text message with Trevor, while Chloe predicts romance between her and Trevor.

Chloe also reveals she is unfamiliar with NSYNC when Bass is announced as a surprise guest. The prize for The Circle is $100,000.

Season 1 winner Joey Sasso took home the grand prize in January 2020 while Sammie Cimarelli won $10, as the fan favorite. Netflix renewed the show for a second and third season.

Season 2 of The Circle premieres April 14 with new episodes every week for four weeks.