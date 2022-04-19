Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Now & Then.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Tuesday featuring Rosie Perez

Perez plays Flora, a detective who investigated a group of friends in a death 20 years prior. The character looks into the group again after another death happens ahead of the friends' college reunion.

"Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk," an official synopsis reads.

Marina de Tavira, Jose Mari­a Yazpik, Maribel Verdu, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Å½eljko Ivanek, Jorge Lopez, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de le Serna also star.

Now & Then is written by Ramon Campos, and Gema R. Neira and created by Campos, Neira and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes. Campos and Fernandez-Valdes serve as showrunners.

The series premieres May 20 on Apple TV+.