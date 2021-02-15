Netflix explores the life and career of the late Notorious B.I.G. in a new trailer for upcoming documentary film, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

The documentary, set to hit Netflix on March 1, uses rare behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Notorious B.I.G.'s closest friends and family to celebrate his life and legacy.

"Biggie blew up overnight. You have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from," Sean 'Diddy' Combs says about Notorious B.I.G., real name Christopher Wallace.

The film was made in conjunction with the Wallace estate. Notorious B.I.G's mother Voletta Wallace also appears in the film. Emmett Malloy serves as director.

"This will be the first documentary to focus on the experiences of my son's life rather than the circumstances of his death. It is a celebration of who he was and where he came from. This is how he would have wanted to be remembered," Voletta Wallace said in a statement.

Notorious B.I.G. died at the age of 24 in 1997.