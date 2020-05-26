AMC is giving a glimpse of NOS4A2 Season 2.

The network released a new trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx, a vampire-like being who feeds off the souls of children, and Ashleigh Cummings as Vic McQueen, an artist with supernatural abilities.

Season 2 takes place eight years after Season 1, which ended with Charlie waking up from a coma after his face-off with Vic. The preview shows Charlie seek revenge on Vic by targeting her young son, Wayne.

"The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future," an official synopsis reads.

The network released a teaser trailer for Season 2 earlier this month.

NOS4A2 is based on the novel of the same name, written by Joe Hill, the son of author Stephen King . Hill and Jami O'Brien serve as showrunners on the TV series.

NOS4A2 co-stars Jahkara Smith, i“lafur Darri i“lafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Virginia Kull. Season 2 premieres June 21 on AMC and BBC America.