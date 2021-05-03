A North Carolina man said he had good reason to be "shocked" at winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket -- he previously won the same amount in 2018.

Max Bouldin of Trinity told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to try his luck with a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket from the Trindale Mini Mart in Trinity.

Bouldin said scratching off the $1 million top prize gave him a sense of deja vu, after previously winning $1 million from an Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket in July 2018.

"I'm just shocked," Bouldin said of winning his second $1 million prize. "I'm in awe. This is a one in a million chance."

Bouldin said the reality of his luck is still setting in.

"I feel so blessed," Bouldin said. "By winning this one here, it is definitely a blessing."

The winner chose to take his winnings as a $600,000 lump sum, taking home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

"I'm very grateful," he said. "I just can't believe this."