A North Carolina man said going on a hunt for the specific scratch-off lottery ticket he wanted paid off with a $1 million jackpot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis Archible of Smithfield told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to pick up a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket during a recent lunch break, but he ran into a problem.

"I was on my lunch break and I was pressed for time like always," Archible said. "I went to get something to eat and I stopped but they didn't have that particular ticket in the machine, so I thought, 'I'll just zip into that little store down the road on the way back to work.'"

Archible's second stop, the Variety Pic-Up store in Wendell, had the ticket in stock.

"Got back to work and scratched it and saw the prize," he said. "I was so excited."

The ticket earned Archible a $1 million jackpot.

"After I scratched it, it was awesome," he said. "I'm going to get that business running to where I can eventually stop working for somebody else and work for myself."