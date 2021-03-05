A North Carolina family's pet rabbit gave birth to a litter of 24 baby bunnies -- unofficially tying the Guinness World Record.

Tiffany Robins of Winston-Salem said her family was told their male rabbit, Romeo, was fixed before they got him, so they were shocked when their female rabbit, Vader, started giving birth.

"It was like 10, then 15 and then I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, we have 24 bunnies,'" Robins told WFMY-TV.

Robins said her family is hand-feeding some of the babies to ease the strain on the mother rabbit.

The family looked up the Guinness World Record and discovered Vader's litter ties the record for the largest litter of rabbits, which was set in New Zealand.

The Robins family said Romeo is now staying with a family friend to prevent further surprise pregnancies.