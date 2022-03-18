Normani gave a special performance of her new single titled "Fair" on The Tonight Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normani's silhouette appeared onstage to kick the performance off on Thursday as she posed and walked towards the camera.

The singer, who was donning a cream-colored dress, gave an intimate performance of the new single.

Normani tossed her microphone stand aside at one point and started to spin slowly onstage.

"Fair" is available to stream through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Soundcloud, Pandora and Deezer.