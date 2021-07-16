Normani, Cardi B team up for 'Wild Side' music video
UPI News Service, 07/16/2021
Normani has joined forces with Cardi B for her new music video for single "Wild Side."
The pair get close and personal in the steamy clip released on Friday.
Normani dances and slides from room to room and poses inside of a tiny helicopter before joining Cardi B on a round stage filled with chains.
"We can't just keep talking about it/ We think too often about it/ We can't just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild," Normani sings on the track, which samples Aaliyah's 1996 song "One in a Million."
"Wild Side" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora, Deezer and Soundcloud.
Normani, of Fifth Harmony fame, previously appeared in Cardi B's music video for "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Normani has yet to release her debut solo album.
