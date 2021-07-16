Normani has joined forces with Cardi B for her new music video for single "Wild Side."

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair get close and personal in the steamy clip released on Friday.

Normani dances and slides from room to room and poses inside of a tiny helicopter before joining Cardi B on a round stage filled with chains.

"We can't just keep talking about it/ We think too often about it/ We can't just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild," Normani sings on the track, which samples Aaliyah's 1996 song "One in a Million."

"Wild Side" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora, Deezer and Soundcloud.