The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is recovering after suffering a head injury on the set of the hit AMC zombie series.

The incident occurred March 11 in Georgia on set, according to the actor's representative, Jeffrey Chassen. The show is currently filming the final episodes of the series.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set," Chassen told Deadline on Wednesday. "He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern."

No additional details about his injury have been disclosed. Reedus' head injury also caused him to pull out of his appearance on the Fandemic Tour.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Nick Carter had to postpone due to scheduling conflicts, and Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an injury," a statement on the event's official Instagram read. "We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus.

"Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let's send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery."

Reedus, who stars as Daryl Dixon on the AMC series, previously cut his arm during filming in a barn on the fifth season's "Them" episode in 2015. The injury was caught on camera but didn't make it into the episode.

Once The Walking Dead concludes, Reedus will reprise his role as Dixon for an upcoming spinoff series. Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, will join Reedus, and the series will be run by the current showrunner, Angela Kang.