Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
UPI News Service, 03/20/2022
The Walking Dead icon Norman Reedus took to Instagram this weekend to offer an update on his health after suffering a concussion.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two," Reedus, 53, posted on Instagram Saturday, along with the photo of a black cat in bed under a blanket.
"I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat."
Reedus sustained the head injury in a March 11 mishap on the Georgia set of the hit AMC zombie-apocalypse drama. His recuperation kept him from making planned personal appearances.
The last episodes of the 11th and final season of the series are now in production.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.