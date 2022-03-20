The Walking Dead icon Norman Reedus took to Instagram this weekend to offer an update on his health after suffering a concussion.

"Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two," Reedus, 53, posted on Instagram Saturday, along with the photo of a black cat in bed under a blanket.

"I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat."

Reedus sustained the head injury in a March 11 mishap on the Georgia set of the hit AMC zombie-apocalypse drama. His recuperation kept him from making planned personal appearances.

The last episodes of the 11th and final season of the series are now in production.