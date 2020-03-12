Norman Reedus is comparing his characters in the video game Death Stranding and the TV series The Walking Dead.

The 51-year-old actor discussed the similarities between his Death Stranding character, Sam Bridges, and his Walking Dead character, Daryl Dixon, during Wednesday's episode of Conan.

Reedus' Sam is the main character in Death Stranding, which features a cameo by Conan host Conan O'Brien. The game follows Sam, a courier tasked with delivering supplies between cities after a cataclysmic event known as the "Death Stranding."

O'Brien praised Death Stranding as a visually "stunning" and imaginative game, created by Hideo Kojima. Reedus said the game is full of his "Normanisms," or small personal habits, like patting his legs, captured during production.

"The game is about connecting, right? So when people play that game in the dark, they want to relate to the character, like really relate to the character. There's so much Normanisms in that game," he said. "It really is me."

Reedus shared how Sam reminds him of Daryl.

"It's funny, 'cause the character, he's so closed off. Just, 'Leave me alone.' He doesn't want to touch people," he said of Sam. "Slowly, as you play the game, you start to feel yourself open up as the character opens up, which is very much Daryl Dixon."

Death Stranding was released in November and also features Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, Lindsay Wagner and Guillermo del Toro. The game will be released for PC in June.

Kojima, also known for the Metal Gear series of video games, will be honored at the BAFTA Games Awards in April. The video game designer will receive the BAFTA Fellowship.