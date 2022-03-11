Orville Peck is back with new music.

The 34-year-old country music singer released a single and music video for the song "The Curse of the Blackened Eye" on Friday.

"The Curse of the Blackened Eye" video features Peck and The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus. Reedus plays an ex of Peck's who haunts the singer in the form of a zombie until Peck meets someone new.

Peck also released the songs "Kalahari Down," "Trample Out the Days" and "Hexie Mountains." The four new songs make up Chapter 2 of his album Bronco, slated for release April 8.

"The songs on Bronco's second chapter explore some of the most vulnerable places I've ever gone to with my music. I sing about home, escape, longing, resentment... This chapter, lyrically, has some of my favorite songs on the album. Plus, I've always been a sucker for a ballad," Peck said in a statement.

Peck released Bronco: Chapter 1 as an EP in February. The EP features the songs "C'mon Baby, Cry," "Daytona Sand," "Outta Time" and "Any Turn."

Bronco is a followup to Peck's debut studio album, Pony, released in March 2019.

The singer always wears a mask and has not publicly shared his identity.