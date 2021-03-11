Norman Reedus says his Walking Dead spinoff will have a "different flavor" than the original show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old actor discussed the upcoming AMC series during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Reedus plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, which will end with an 11th and final season. He will reprise the character in a new spinoff focused on Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride).

On The Tonight Show, Reedus confirmed he and McBride are "doing something together."

"It's gonna look different. It's gonna be a different flavor totally," he said of the spinoff. "I don't know where it's going to be yet. We're kind of waiting."

When asked if the spinoff means Daryl survives Season 11, Reedus jokingly said the show might channel Weekend at Bernie's.

"It could be Weekend at Bernie's. She could drag my zombie body all across the country, I have no idea," he said.

The Walking Dead Season 10 resumed airing in February after production was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the Tonight Show, Reedus shared how the new episodes will help set up Season 11.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"This is more rooted in, I want to say reality, you know?" the actor said of the episodes. "Our bad guys -- you know, there's always a bad guy -- our threats are more based in reality, which is very apropos for the times right now."

"The threat is very real, and it's very different," he added.

Reedus previously said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September that the Walking Dead cast was filming six "mini episodes" that will serve as an extension of the Season 10 finale, which was delayed.

On the Tonight Show, Reedus confirmed he is now filming Season 11.

The Walking Dead is based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name. The series co-stars Danai Gurira, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand.