The Daniel Kaluuya-Keke Palmer science-fiction movie, Nope, debuted as the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Thor: Love and Thunder with $22.1 million, followed by Minions: The Rise of Gru at No. 3 with $17.7 million, Where the Crawdads Sing at No. 4 with $10.3 million and Top Gun: Maverick at No. 5 with $10 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Elvis at No. 6 with $6.3 million, Paws of Fury: the Legend of Hank at No. 7 with $3.9 million, The Black Phone at No. 8 with $3.5 million, Jurassic World Dominion at No. 9 with $3 million and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

Last weekend's Top 10 raked in about $131.2 million, with Thor in the lead with $46 million.

This weekend's Top 10 grossed about $122.1 million.