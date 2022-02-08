Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of Jordan Peele's new film Nope.

The studio shared a teaser for the horror film Tuesday ahead of the official trailer, which will air Sunday during Super Bowl LVI.

The preview features scenes from Peele's previous films Get Out and Us. The end of the teaser shows brief glimpses of Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer in Nope.

Kaluuya, Yeun and Palmer's characters are all shown looking up at the sky with fearful and apprehensive expressions.

Universal previously shared a poster for Nope that shows a cloud hovering over a small town.

Nope opens in theaters July 22.

Peele is an actor, comedian, writer, director and producer who came to fame on the Fox series Mad TV. He later starred on the Comedy Central series Key & Peele and hosted CBS All Acess' The Twilight Zone reboot.

As a director, Peele released Get Out in 2017 and Us in 2019. Peele won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out.