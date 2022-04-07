Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks have been cast in a new psychological thriller series for Apple TV+ titled Constellation.

Rapace will star as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth following a disaster in space. Jo will then discover that key pieces of her life are missing.

The series is described as an exploration of human psychology that follows one woman's journey to uncover the hidden history of space travel as she tries to recover what she has lost.

Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (The Morning Show) will direct the first two episodes of the new series, which is created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds).

MacLaren also executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series is co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.

MacLaren is additionally directing and executive producing upcoming Apple TV+ series Shining Girls.

Rapace is best known for starring in the Swedish version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and its sequels. Banks is best known for starring in Breaking Bad and its prequel series, Better Call Saul.