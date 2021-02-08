Nomadland, a drama written, directed and produced by Chloe Zhao, was the big winner at the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards.

The movie, based on the Jessica Bruder book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century and starring Frances McDormand , won three awards during the TFCA's annual vote Sunday.

Nomadland was awarded Best Picture, Best Director for Zhao and Best Actress for McDormand, who played Fern, a woman who leaves her small town to travel the country searching for work, in the film.

"Chloe Zhao's sublime road movie, Nomadland, brilliantly speaks to our shared 21st-century examination of our life journeys, which is why we made it our most celebrated film this year with three prizes," TFCA president Peter Howell said.

Other winners were Riz Ahmed, who won Best Actor for his role in Sound of Metal, Maria Bakalova, who took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Daniel Kaluuya, who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

In addition, Lee Isaac Chung won Best Screenplay for his film Minari, while Radha Blank's comedy The Forty-Year Old Version took home Best First Feature.

The TFCA awards will be presented during a virtual gala March 9 on YouTube, along with the Rogers Best Canadian Film Award. The three finalists for the Rogers award are And the Birds Rained Down, Anne at 13,000 Ft. and White Lie.

Elaine "Lainey" Lui and Kathleen Newman-Bremang will host the awards ceremony.

See the full list of TFCA Awards winners here.