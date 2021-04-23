Nomadland and The Sound of Metal were the big winners at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honors the best in independent filmmaking.

Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasei±or hosted the virtual event on Thursday. The ceremony included television categories for the first time.

Nomadland won Best Feature, Best Director and Best Editing for Chloe Zhao and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards.

The Sound of Metal took home Best Male Lead for Riz Ahmed, Best Supporting Male for Paul Raci and Best First Feature for director Darius Marder and producers Bill Benz, Kathy Benz, Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche.

Promising Young Woman won Best Female Lead for Carey Mulligan and Best Screenplay for Emerald Fennell. Minari won Best Supporting Female for Yuh-Jung Youn.

I May Destroy You earned Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast (Scripted).

Unorthodox won Best Female Performance (Scripted) for Shira Haas and Best Male Performance (Scripted) for Amit Rahav.

The full list of winners can be found on the official Film Independent Spirit Awards website.