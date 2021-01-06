Rob Marshall is directing the film, based off a script by David Magee. The soundtrack will feature classic songs from the animated film along with new ones by original composer Alan Menken, with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
McCarthy said in December on Watch What Happens Live that production on the project is scheduled to resume in January in London after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dumezweni also recently starred in Hulu's Normal People and will next be seen in upcoming HBO series, Made For Love.
