The Bob Odenkirk thriller, Nobody, is the No. 1 movie in North American theaters this weekend, earning $6.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Raya and the Last Dragon with $2.5 million, followed by Tom and Jerry at No. 3 with $2.5 million, Chaos Walking at No. 4 with $1.2 million and The Courier at No. 5 with $1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Croods: A New Age at No. 6 with $540,000, The Marksman at No. 7 with $375,000, Boogie at No. 8 with $340,000, Minari at No. 9 with $275,000 and Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 10 with $245,000.